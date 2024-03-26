 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justus Annunen extended for two more years

A nice reward for the young Avalanche goaltender.

By Jackie Kay
NHL: JAN 16 Avalanche at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following the news of his start tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, word leaked that the Colorado Avalanche had extended their young netminder Justus Annunen to a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Annunen has provided a solid secondary option in net for the second half of the season allowing Alexandar Georgiev some more nights off. With a 5-2-1 record, 2.38 goals against average and a .926 save percentage, Annunen certainly earned another contract with the Avalanche.

While the official contract details have yet to be announced if it follows through on Kevin Weekes’ report of $833k AAV over the two years it is an affordable deal for the Avalanche. But is this a contract for a NHL backup goaltender?

Annunen is already making $775k on a two-way contract so the upgrade to a one-way is a nice reward for him but not much of a raise on the cap hit. The two-year term also makes it more likely he’d clear waivers if Annunen slides down the depth chart next season. The going rate for young backups is around a million, so either this is a bargain option for Colorado or it gives them flexibility to find a more experienced backup this summer and have Annunen as the third goaltender in the organization. Still, it’s great to see the commitment to keep Annunen around for two more seasons.

