Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 46-20-5 The Opponent: Montreal Canadiens (26-32-12) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, TSN2, TVAS, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: Habs Eyes on the Prize

The Colorado Avalanche go for 10 wins Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Having not lost since the beginning of the month, the Avs look to keep their hot streak going on home ice.

With the Canadiens coming to town going in an opposite direction, Colorado should take care of business. But with their scare in the last game, they still have to show up and show out in the best way possible.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Jonathan Drouin (27)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (12) - Brandon Duhaime (12)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Justus Annunen (60)

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lines

Cole Caufield (22) - Nick Suzuki (22) - Juraj Slafkovsky (20)

Brendan Gallagher (11) - Alex Newhook (15) - Joel Armia (40)

Josh Anderson (17) - Jake Evans (71) - Jesse Ylonen (56)

Michael Pezzetta (55) - Colin White (36) - Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49)

Mike Matheson (8) - Kaiden Guhle (21)

Arber Xhekaj (72) - David Savard (58)

Jayden Struble (47) - Jordan Harris (54)

Samuel Montembault (35)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!