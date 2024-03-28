Preview: The New York Rangers roll into Ball Arena

Colorado Avalanche: (46-21-5) The Opponent: New York Rangers (48-20-4) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: ALT, ESPN+, MSG Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Blue Shirt Banter

It's a playoff-clinching season for the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche, who set their sights on making hockey's ultimate tournament. Tonight, they will determine who gets closer to that achievement (The Rangers clinched a playoff birth on Tuesday). These two teams met in February, with the Rangers getting the edge in OT from an Alexis Lafreniere game-winner. Can the Avalanche even the series against the Eastern Conference counterpart, or will the Rangers reign supreme and earn the season sweep?

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche win streak ended at nine games earlier this week against Montreal. Still, I think it's safe to say the Avalanche are back and as dangerous as ever, with their recent acquisitions complimenting an already fortified core group of elite talent. Nathan MacKinnon's home-point-streak and Mikko Rantanen's point-streak will again be on the line tonight, so keep an eye on that. Jared Bednar has already mentioned that everyone on the bench is aware of at least Nate's streak, and at this point, I think maintaining it has become a team effort.

️ Jared Bednar



Just another day at the office. It's 8 wins in a row now for the Avs, MacKinnon extends his home point streak, and at least for one day, they are on top of the Central Division!#GoAvsGo #CBJ pic.twitter.com/hgC6bk78Cq — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports_) March 23, 2024

Tonight's contest will be a tough test for this rejuvenated Avalanche squad. The Rangers aim to extend their winning streak to four games and represent the Eastern Conference as its top point-getter. If both clubs have it their way, this previews a potential Stanley Cup Final.

Projected Lineup

Jonathan Drouin (27) — Nathan MacKinnon (29) — Mikko Rantanen (96)

Arturri Lehkonen (62) — Casey Mittelstadt (37) — Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) — Ross Colton (20) — Zach Parise (9)

Brandon Duhaime (12) — Yakov Trenin (73) — Andrew Cogliano (11)

Devon Toews (7) — Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) — Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) — Sean Walker (26)

Caleb Jones (82)

Note: According to dailyfaceoff.com, Valeri Nichushkin is listed as out due to the COVID-19 protocol, but Jared Bednar said he's out with an LBI. With that news, the Avalanche might go 11-7 or slot a forward into the bottom six and bump Parise to the second-line wing.

Coach Bednar says Georgie starts tonight. Val out with lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/zTBfPPmg5n — Marc Moser TV (@RadioMoser) March 28, 2024

New York Rangers

As mentioned, the Rangers are among the Eastern Titans and have brought a high-scoring acumen to Ball Arena, with at least four tallies in four of their previous five games. That scoring is being led by Artemi Panarin, who is largely considered one of the best free-agent acquisitions. He has 102 total points with 43 goals and 59 assists.

"You think of him as a goal scorer, and a passer, and all these things, but this guy is working."



Artemi Panarin's willingness to do the little things makes him a superstar and dark horse Hart Trophy candidate. @Rupper17 | @NYRangers | #NYR | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/cxzmp4KdeP — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 28, 2024

Projected Lineup

CHRIS KREIDER — MIKA ZIBANEJAD — JACK ROSLOVIC

ARTEMI PANARIN — VINCENT TROCHECK — ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE

WILL CUYLLE — JONNY BRODZINSKI — KAAPO KAKKO

JIMMY VESEY — BARCLAY GOODROW — MATT REMPE

K'ANDRE MILLER — BRADEN SCHNEIDER

ZAC JONES — ADAM FOX

BRANDON SCANLIN — CHAD RUHWEDEL

Goaltenders

I expect best-on-best tonight, and that means we will see former Ranger Alexandar Georgiev in the net for Colorado and Igor Shesterkin between the pipes for New York.