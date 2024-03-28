Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche win streak ended at nine games earlier this week against Montreal. Still, I think it’s safe to say the Avalanche are back and as dangerous as ever, with their recent acquisitions complimenting an already fortified core group of elite talent. Nathan MacKinnon’s home-point-streak and Mikko Rantanen’s point-streak will again be on the line tonight, so keep an eye on that. Jared Bednar has already mentioned that everyone on the bench is aware of at least Nate’s streak, and at this point, I think maintaining it has become a team effort.

Tonight’s contest will be a tough test for this rejuvenated Avalanche squad. The Rangers aim to extend their winning streak to four games and represent the Eastern Conference as its top point-getter. If both clubs have it their way, this previews a potential Stanley Cup Final.

Projected Lineup

Jonathan Drouin (27) — Nathan MacKinnon (29) — Mikko Rantanen (96)

Arturri Lehkonen (62) — Casey Mittelstadt (37) — Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) — Ross Colton (20) — Zach Parise (9)

Brandon Duhaime (12) — Yakov Trenin (73) — Andrew Cogliano (11)

Jean-Luc Foudy (93)

Devon Toews (7) — Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) — Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) — Sean Walker (26)

Caleb Jones (82)

Note: According to dailyfaceoff.com, Valeri Nichushkin is listed as out due to the COVID-19 protocol, but Jared Bednar said he’s out with an LBI. With that news, the Avalanche might go 11-7 or slot Jean-Luc Foudy into the bottom six and bump Parise to the second-line wing.

The Tweets: