Preview: Looking to clinch against the Predators

Colorado Avalanche: 46-21-6 The Opponent: Nashville Predators (43-26-4) Time: 4:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSO, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: On the Forecheck

We get a little Saturday late afternoon matinee with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Nashville Predators. These two division foes match up for the final time this season - in the regular season, anyway.

With this a plausible playoff matchup, it’s certainly a game to watch between two good teams. The Preds have the advantage 2-0 so far this season and are going for the sweep today.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs played perhaps their most competitive matchup of the season on Thursday against the New York Rangers. But, they fell 3-2 in the shootout after being stonewalled by Igor Shesterkin multiple times.

Colorado is on a bit of a streak after winning nine in a row. It was snapped on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens, and they have lost two straight since then. Hence, the Avs will be looking to get back on track before hitting the road.

Nathan MacKinnon’s home point streak also came to a close in controversial fashion in the most recent loss. He could still tie Wayne Gretzky for points in home games this season at 40 games; will he get closer to accomplishing this feat today while also looking for a win to clinch a playoff spot?

Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73) - Jean-Luc Foudy (93)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Nashville Predators

The Preds come to the Mile High City off the back of a disappointing 8-4 loss against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. But, this result is far from the usual showing Nashville has put on recently.

They are arguably the hottest team in the league, having gone 16-1-2 in their last 19 games dating back to the middle of February. Hence, they have pulled themselves up the standings to be in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The leader of the group has been none other than Filip Forsberg with 83 points in 76 games. Roman Josi has also thrown his name in the hat for the Norris trophy with his recent stretch as well. Can they make it 17 wins in their last 20 games today against a solid Avalanche side?

Projected Lines

Filip Forsberg (9) - Ryan O’Reilly (90) - Gustav Nyquist (14)

Jason Zucker (16) - Colton Sissons (10) - Cody Glass (8)

Mark Jankowski (17) - Tommy Novak (82) - Luke Evangalista (77)

Keifer Sherwood (44) - Michael McCarron (47) - Cole Smith (36)

Roman Josi (59) - Luke Schenn (2)

Ryan McDonaugh (27) - Tyson Barrie (22)

Spencer Stastney (24) - Jeremy Lauzon (3)

Goaltenders

We should see each team’s best netminder in this matinee match: Alexandar Georgiev for the Avalanche and Juuse Saros for the Predators.