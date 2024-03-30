Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (4:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 46-21-6 The Opponent: Nashville Predators (43-26-4) Time: 4:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSO, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: On the Forecheck

We get a little Saturday late afternoon matinee with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Nashville Predators. These two division foes match up for the final time this season - in the regular season, anyway.

With this a plausible playoff matchup, it’s certainly a game to watch between two good teams. The Preds have the advantage 2-0 so far this season and are going for the sweep today.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73) - Jean-Luc Foudy (93)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Projected Lines

Filip Forsberg (9) - Ryan O’Reilly (90) - Gustav Nyquist (14)

Jason Zucker (16) - Colton Sissons (10) - Cody Glass (8)

Mark Jankowski (17) - Tommy Novak (82) - Luke Evangelista (77)

Keifer Sherwood (44) - Michael McCarron (47) - Cole Smith (36)

Roman Josi (59) - Luke Schenn (2)

Ryan McDonaugh (27) - Tyson Barrie (22)

Spencer Stastney (24) - Jeremy Lauzon (3)

Juuse Saros (74)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!