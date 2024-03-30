Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (4:00 p.m.)

We get a little Saturday late afternoon matinee with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Nashville Predators. These two division foes match up for the final time this season - in the regular season, anyway.
With this a plausible playoff matchup, it’s certainly a game to watch between two good teams. The Preds have the advantage 2-0 so far this season and are going for the sweep today.
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines
Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)
Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)
Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)
Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73) - Jean-Luc Foudy (93)
Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)
Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)
Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)
Alexandar Georgiev (40)
Projected Lines
Filip Forsberg (9) - Ryan O’Reilly (90) - Gustav Nyquist (14)
Jason Zucker (16) - Colton Sissons (10) - Cody Glass (8)
Mark Jankowski (17) - Tommy Novak (82) - Luke Evangelista (77)
Keifer Sherwood (44) - Michael McCarron (47) - Cole Smith (36)
Roman Josi (59) - Luke Schenn (2)
Ryan McDonaugh (27) - Tyson Barrie (22)
Spencer Stastney (24) - Jeremy Lauzon (3)
Juuse Saros (74)
