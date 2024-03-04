Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7:00 p.m.)

Justus Annunen secured a shutout against the Blackhawks this past Thursday, and the Avalanche reasserted their dominance over a struggling Blackhawks team, trouncing them 5-0 with a backup netminder. Last week’s ESPN broadcast made us aware of Connor Bedard at all times, and naturally, the game ended up supplying controversy and potential animosity heading into tonight’s matchup. A video of Josh Manson slashing the hand of Bedard surfaced on social media, and Nick Foligno responded by saying, “I didn’t know it happened. We get them again Monday. We’ll see where it goes.” Maybe he should focus more on putting the puck in the net this time.

Monday's rematch in Denver could be a rowdy one. pic.twitter.com/IIoK7kPmVl — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) March 1, 2024

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado has had one of the most up-and-down seasons that they’ve had in some years. It’s causing the Avalanche devotes some unrest, but I wonder how the front office is gauging the situation. On one hand, Colorado’s losses show that they have some holes to fill and need to be more consistent within their system. On the other hand, their victories have displayed the remnants of their championship pedigree. What Chris MacFarland and Joe Sakic do before and on the deadline will give us some answers.

Speaking of searching for answers, it’s relatively straightforward to me that Cale Makar has something going on, not in a good way. I’m assuming he’s not playing with a clean bill of health, and he’s not sitting out, which makes that even more concerning. If it were something that he could rest and recover, Makar likely would have done so a long time ago. Seems like he’s gutting it out. Colorado’s most excellent defender ever has still put up numbers that any defender should be proud of. Still, something is missing, and his elite skating ability is showing less often. I have no insight regarding Makar being injured, but it’s the only way I can explain his play of late. A fully healthy Cale is different.

Val Nichushkin missed the road trip to stay home and skate after his return from the player assistance program. Could we see his return to the lineup tonight? I hope so. The Avs need him.

Val Nichushkin on the ice for #Avs AM skate with the Blackhawks in town tonight. Will hear from Jared Bednar later on possible availability. pic.twitter.com/UUQ4EHB77r — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) March 4, 2024

Projected Lineup

Arturri Lehkonen (62) — Nathan MacKinnon (29) — Mikko Rantanen (96)

Jonathan Drouin (27) — Ryan Johansen (12) — Valeri Nichushkin (13) — Zach Parise (9)

Miles Wood (28) — Ross Colton (20) — LogO’Connornor (25)

Andrew Cogliano (11) — Chris Wagner (14) — Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) — Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) — Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) — Bowen Byram (4)

Note: If Nichushkin goes tonighI’dI’d expect (Drouin — Johansen — Nichushkin) to be grouped. In the long-run this should be the Avs second line with Nuke just returning, but the roaring 20’s group might see more ice time.

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!