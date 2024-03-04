Recap: Avs dismantle Hawks for a second time in five days

For the second time in five days, the Colorado Avalanche took care of business over the Chicago Blackhawks.

After the 5-0 win in the Windy City on Thursday, a similar feat was accomplished in the Mile High City on Monday. It would be the Avs winning 5-0 with a second straight shutout win over Chicago by the exact same scoreline.

This was a good bounce-back win for Colorado after falling flat Saturday night in Nashville in the third period. How did it all unfold at Ball Arena this time around?

First Period

With the Avs outshooting the Blackhawks early, they were looking to finish their chances after having a couple from Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen miss in the early going. They would have to wait after an Andrew Cogliano tripping penalty called for Justus Annuen to be strong.

The kill would swing momentum back in Colorado’s favor though. And the hottest player in Ball Arena had the puck on his stick and had a lot of space to work with. It was simply one for the taking for Nathan MacKinnon.

Never give Nathan MacKinnon that much space. He’ll make you pay for it #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/j45hCZrbei — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) March 5, 2024

Even with Chicago surprisingly still leading the game in shots, they couldn’t beat Annunen. His best save of the period came off a face-off, where his glove robbed Colin Blackwell of a golden chance to tie it up.

It would come back to bite Chicago, who let up a 2-on-1 with Jonathan Drouin finishing it off. Even after a little bit of confusion, it was confirmed the puck went in and out of the twine fast to double the lead.

I promise this went in for Jonathan Drouin, after some confusion lol #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/TcWJ3JVHP6 — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) March 5, 2024

Kevin Korchinski would be called for a holding penalty late in the frame, putting the game in danger early for the Hawks. But, they would hold on just about, with 40 seconds left on the Colorado power-play entering the second period.

Second Period

The Avs had chances galore in the first half of the frame. MacKinnon had a great chance in front denied right after Lehkonen hit the post, and Devon Toews found the crossbar as well. At the other end, Connor Bedard was left all alone for a breakaway, only to be denied brilliantly by Annunen.

Eventually, the chances started to fall for the Avalanche. Another slump would be busted in this game, none other than from Cale Makar ripping one home from the slot, including a celebration of relief.

Nice shot from Cale Makar to FINALLY get back on the scoresheet! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/qXwLFshzAg — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) March 5, 2024

After killing off another Cogliano tripping penalty, the Avs continued to push. Caleb Jones, playing against his brother Seth Jones for the first time ever, would take home some bragging rights when his shot was deflected off a Blackhawk defender and the skate of Zach Parise to find twine and a 4-0 lead.

Plinko, Avalanche style! Finished off by Zach Parise! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/ENQDLskgCC — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) March 5, 2024

Colorado would take its third penalty of the game from Makar committing a pretty clear interference penalty, which carried to the start of the third period. A kill, plus a solid final 20 minutes, would send the Avs en route toward another win over Chicago.

Third Period

Chicago would be the team on the front foot in the period after holding off the Avs in a scrum in front of Petr Mrazek which didn’t go in. They had chances, but nothing super threatening on Annuen, even on their fourth power play of the night thanks to a Bowen Byram slashing call.

Despite keeping up in the shot count, they didn’t find anything threatening enough to beat the young netminder. Meanwhile, at the other end, a Ryan Donato slashing penalty on Sam Girard led to MacKinnon getting his second of the game to put a bow on another 5-0 win.

Nathan MacKinnon. That is all.



Goodnight Avs faithful #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/ZizOdo5L1S — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) March 5, 2024

Takeaways

For the second straight game against the Blackhawks, take a bow Justus Annunen. He was phenomenal once again, and a little bit busier than he was last time out in Chicago on Thursday. He made 36 saves en route for his second straight shutout win. He made some bigger saves tonight, mostly his breakaway save on Bedard at the beginning of the second period when the game was still close. With the trade deadline coming up this week, he might’ve answered the Avalanche’s backup questions with his recent performances.

Meanwhile, history continues to follow the Avs and their star players. MacKinnon had a four-point night with two goals and two assists and is now tied with Nikita Kucherov for the league lead in points scored at 105. He now has upped his home point streak to 30 games and is only 11 away from the NHL record - so long as he scores a point in every home game moving forward. Meanwhile, Makar had a two-point night himself with a goal and an assist. The latter of the two meant he passed Tyson Barrie for the most assists by a defenseman in franchise history, a record he will continue to increase for the rest of his career.

While it is Chicago, this win was a necessary one. After brutally dropping the last game against the Nashville Predators in the third-period breakdown, points were necessary against a bottom-feeder team while trying to chase the top of the Central Division. Colorado did exactly what they needed to do to keep up with both the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets. The Avs now sit in third on 81 points, while both the Stars and Jets are tied atop the Central with 83 points. If there’s anything to improve on to help their chances, it would be taking fewer penalties than they did in this game, as they were on the penalty kill four times.

Upcoming

The three-game homestand continues, as J.T. Compher returns to Colorado for the first time after leaving last offseason with the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop on Wednesday night is at 7:30 p.m. MT.