Ivan Ivan signs two-year contract with the Avalanche

While waiting for the seconds to tick by until Friday’s 1 p.m. NHL trade deadline, the Colorado Avalanche got to work taking care of some other important business in signing current Colorado Eagles center Ivan Ivan to a two-year Entry Level Contract beginning in the 2024-25 season. The two-year term for the ELC is standard based on age as Ivan will be 22-years old this fall.

After an excellent year in the AHL where he has scored 27 points including 12 goals through 51 games, Ivan earned the commitment of a NHL contract and hopefully an eventual look with the Avalanche. His skill set would lend itself to a touch of hard-working skill in the bottom six and he can play center, too!

The moment Ivan Ivan found out he earned his first NHL contract! https://t.co/YQRVu0s0b2 pic.twitter.com/FOi9xZfrIU — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) March 5, 2024

Ivan began his pro career by making an impression in training camp where his speed, skill and tenacity were all on display but make no mistake, it has been his consistency in impacting the Eagles which has brought him to this point. The young Czech forward has been one of our Eagles three stars of the month for four consecutive months and he’s been on the verge of top five in team scoring. He’s been durable, reliable and continually improving, which makes betting on Ivan with a NHL contract a great decision.

Related Colorado Eagles February 3 Stars

This could be just the start of a collection of new ELC deals for the Avalanche organization as they get to work on constructing the system depth heading into next season. Ivan was high on the list of players likely to get signed with perhaps more on the horizon. Who will be next?