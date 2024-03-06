Preview: Avalanche host Red Wings in rematch

Colorado Avalanche: (38-20-5) The Opponent: Detroit Red Wings (33-22-6) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, Altitude Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

With the second game of a mini-homestand, the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Detroit Red Wings, the same team they fell to 2-1 in overtime just under two weeks ago. Now there are less than 20 games to go until the playoffs and with the upcoming trade deadline this is the stretch run to the playoffs and both teams need to solidify their positioning in the standings.

Colorado Avalanche

The home team will be hoping to carry over the momentum from a strong shutout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks two nights ago and their lineup will largely be similar. Val Nichushkin isn’t cleared by the NHL to resume playing so he will sit out another contest. While Josh Manson looks to be good to go after his one-game absence, he’ll have Caleb Jones along with him thanks to the Bowen Byram trade.

Logan O’Connor is dealing with what kept him out of the lineup a few weeks ago and is out. With Ryan Johansen traded away, the Avs will likely need to call someone up from the Eagles or simply play with 17 tonight since Casey Mittelstatdt and Sean Walker will likely not be in Denver in time to play tonight.

Projected Lineup

Drouin (27) - MacKinnon (29) - Rantanen (96)

Lehkonen (62) - Colton (20) - Wood (28)

Parise (9) - Olofsson (22) - Foudy (93)

Kiviranta (94) - Wagner (14) - Cogliano (11)

Toews (7) - Makar (8)

Girard (49) - Manson (42)

Jones (82) - Johnson (3)

Detroit Red Wings

The visitors have dropped their last two contests but won six in a row prior to that. They are firmly in the playoff picture in the east so they should have good motivation heading into this contest. Detroit’s biggest hurdle right now is the status of their captain Dylan Larkin who isn’t expected to dress tonight and leaves a big hole in their lineup.

Projected Lineup

DeBrincat (93) - Veleno (90) - Kane (88)

Rasmussen (27) - Compher (37) - Raymond (23)

Kostin (24) - Copp (18) - Sprong (17)

Fabbri (14) - Fischer (36) - Perron (57)

Walman (96) - Seider (53)

Chiarot (8) - Petry (46)

Maatta (2) - Gostisbehere (41)

Goaltenders

Alexandar Georgiev gets the nod for the Avalanche after a game off and the Red Wings are expected to put their current starter Alex Lyon in net as well.