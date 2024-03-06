Colorado Avalanche make massive moves involving Byram, Johansen

The trade deadline madness has begun.

The Colorado Avalanche announced the trade of Ryan Johansen and a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Sean Walker. Following the move, the Avs announced a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, sending Bowen Byram for Casey Mittelstadt one-for-one.

We have acquired defenseman Sean Walker and a fifth-round draft pick in 2026 from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Ryan Johansen and a first-round selection in 2025. pic.twitter.com/0kZVJNBNIh — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 6, 2024

We have acquired forward Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram. pic.twitter.com/j39zOkwbNl — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 6, 2024

Wow. Right? Read that again. You are not dreaming

First up, Johansen for Walker. Johansen never really got the chance to get going in the Mile High City, coming off of surgery and leaving the Nashville Predators. The Avs ate up $4M of his $8M contract, with the Preds eating half of the deal.

Now, RyJo goes to the Flyers and has immediately been placed on waivers. Plus, the Avs are not eating any of his contract when he goes to Philly. Meanwhile, Walker gives Colorado more defensive options and more importantly, three right-handed and left-handed defensemen.

Ryan Johansen, acquired by PHI, is a veteran centre. Typically a playmaker but couldn't generate any offence at all in COL and ended up being more of a defensive depth player. Low-key plays a bit physical but takes a lot of penalties as a result. Not fleet of foot. #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/rN9UiPHJe1 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 6, 2024

With Walker joining the Avs, the defense was pretty stacked and heavy. With lots of options and less available room, Colorado moved Byram for Mittelstadt straight-up. This all but solves the 2C problem for the Avalanche.

Byram kind of got squeezed out by the Avs with the defensive depth Colorado has at the moment. Bo was always a fan favorite in Colorado and now goes to Buffalo and joins another fan-favorite who he played with on the blue line with the Avs, Erik Johnson.

Bowen Byram, acquired by BUF, is a skilled young D who loves to jump up in the play, lead the rush, and score goals. Since dominating the 2022 Finals he has really struggled in terms of on-ice results, and the injury concerns are real. High-risk, high-upside. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/zSD6uNz0tP — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 6, 2024

Now, to the two newest members of the Avalanche.

Walker comes into Colorado from the Flyers as a 29-year-old defenseman who plays on the right. His season hasn’t been all too great, scoring six goals and 16 assists in 63 games. His highest point total is 24 in his second year with the Los Angeles Kings in the shortened 2019-2020 season.

Sean Walker, reportedly headed to COL, is a mobile second-pair defenceman who loves to carry the puck into the offensive zone, kills penalties, and has levelled up at both ends of the ice in top four minutes this season. Can he sustain it on a new team? #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/8NGsrZQ68H — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 6, 2024

He is a silky, smooth skating player who can easily move the puck. Therefore, he will fit in nicely with the Avalanche defense. He has been similarly compared to Devon Toews’ style of play and only makes the Avs better on the blue line.

Walker is in the final year of a four-year deal with a cap hit of $2.65M. He is a pending UFA at the season’s end and could be extended based on his performance into the playoffs and beyond.

Sean Walker is so good. Would be a shame if a team offered a first-round pick for him pic.twitter.com/dPJz4SMYg5 — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Mittelstadt is the big move Colorado Avalanche fans wanted to make. It’s safe to say their dream has come true. He will come in and be the 2C fans have been clamoring for ever since the departure of Nazem Kadri to the Calgary Flames.

Mittelstatdt is 25 years old, having played his entire career in Buffalo. With a stacked forward group out there, Mittelstadt is forced out in this move, similar to Byram going the other way being forced out.

Casey Mittelstadt, acquired by COL, is a playmaking two-way forward (often a centre). Put up absolutely electric passing metrics in 22-23, and good ones so far this season. Not the fastest or most physical player but controls the puck very well. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/s0BPozOad2 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 6, 2024

The American forward has 14 goals and 33 assists in 62 games this season playing as Buffalo’s 2C this season. At such a young age, the future is bright for him and he is a long-term solution for Colorado’s center depth.

He is at the end of a contract himself, a three-year deal with a $2.5M cap hit. However, differing from Walker, Mittelstadt is a pending RFA and is arbitration-eligible. He is due for a bigger contract than he has now, likely with both sides wanting the player to re-sign.

Casey Mittelstadt adds another goal to the Buffalo lead in the third, 6-2 Sabres!#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/tmKgM2kgUc — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 3, 2024

Now, perhaps the biggest winner in all of this chaos? The Avalanche won not only on the ice but off the ice as well. They don’t eat up any of Johansen or Byram’s contracts and got Mittelstadt and Walker at cheaper prices than those two. Hence, there is more cap space available for them to utilize before the trade deadline at 1:00 p.m. MT on Friday.

As of the publishing of this article, the Avs have $4.9 million in cap space, particularly thanks to the use of Gabriel Landeskog and Pavel Francouz on LTIR. Hence, they could pull a Vegas Golden Knights special and utilize this space to make one or two more depth moves to create a lineup capable of a deep playoff run.

All of these moves today symbolize such - and provide for the future as well. It’s going to be a wild ride Avalanche fans, strap in and hang on. What are your reactions to these moves? Let us know in the comments below!