Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: (38-20-5) The Opponent: Detroit Red Wings (33-22-6) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, MAX (Out of Market Only), Altitude (In Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5

With the second game of a mini-homestand, the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Detroit Red Wings, the same team they fell to 2-1 in overtime just under two weeks ago. Now there are less than 20 games to go until the playoffs and with the upcoming trade deadline this is the stretch run to the playoffs and both teams need to solidify their positioning in the standings.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Ross Colton (20) - Miles Wood (28)

Zach Parise (9) - Jean-Luc Foudy (93) - Ondrej Pavel (26)

Joel Kiviranta (94) - Chris Wagner (14) - Andrew Cogliano (11)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Caleb Jones (82) - Jack Johnson (3)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lines

Alex DeBrincat (93) - Joe Veleno (90) - Patrick Kane (88)

Michael Rasmussen (27) - J.T. Compher (37) - Lucas Raymond (23)

Klim Kostin (24) - Andrew Copp (18) - Daniel Sprong (17)

Robby Fabbri (14) - Christian Fischer (36) - David Perron (57)

Jake Walman (96) - Mortiz Seider (53)

Ben Chiarot (8) - Jeff Petry (46)

Olli Maatta (2) - Shayne Gostisbehere (41)

Alex Lyon (34)

