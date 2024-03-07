 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Avalanche add Brandon Duhaime for draft pick

The Avs are not done moving yet before the deadline.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
NHL: NOV 24 Avalanche at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday afternoon the trade for Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild. Going the other way is a 2026 third-round pick.

Duhaime is a name Avs fans should be familiar with, as he’s had his run-ins previously. He is a big body who can throw hits and fight, as we’ve seen him do against Nathan MacKinnon after a hit he threw on Bowen Byram.

Offensively, Duhaime is far from a point provider. In 62 games this season, the American forward has four goals and assists for eight points all season. On a struggling Minnesota team, he will join a cup contender providing more depth for the forwards.

Duhaime will most likely slot into the fourth line on the wing, or play as a 13th forward and come in when needed. With the number of wingers the Avs now have in their system, this seems to signal a belief that Nikolai Kovalenko will be the fourth-line center.

Duhaime has been described as similar to Joel Kiviranta in terms of scoring production, and similar to Kurtis MacDermid in terms of throwing the body around. Don’t expect him to play too many minutes on a nightly or provide a ton of offense.

With the Wild playing in the desert against the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night, expect Duhaime to be in Colorado later today and with the team for tomorrow’s game against Minnesota. We’ll see what he will provide heading down the stretch.

What do you think of the move Avs fans? Let us know in the comments below!

Loading comments...