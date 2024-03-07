Avalanche add Brandon Duhaime for draft pick

The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday afternoon the trade for Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild. Going the other way is a 2026 third-round pick.

We have acquired forward Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/MPZoAVGdUQ — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 7, 2024

Duhaime is a name Avs fans should be familiar with, as he’s had his run-ins previously. He is a big body who can throw hits and fight, as we’ve seen him do against Nathan MacKinnon after a hit he threw on Bowen Byram.

Nathan MacKinnon dropped the gloves with Brandon Duhaime after a rough hit on Bowen Byram. pic.twitter.com/l96YAyh8jt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2021

Offensively, Duhaime is far from a point provider. In 62 games this season, the American forward has four goals and assists for eight points all season. On a struggling Minnesota team, he will join a cup contender providing more depth for the forwards.

Duhaime will most likely slot into the fourth line on the wing, or play as a 13th forward and come in when needed. With the number of wingers the Avs now have in their system, this seems to signal a belief that Nikolai Kovalenko will be the fourth-line center.

Duhaime has been described as similar to Joel Kiviranta in terms of scoring production, and similar to Kurtis MacDermid in terms of throwing the body around. Don’t expect him to play too many minutes on a nightly or provide a ton of offense.

Brandon Duhaime, acquired by COL, is a bottom-six two-way winger who kills penalties. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/mwcDsXrnei — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2024

With the Wild playing in the desert against the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night, expect Duhaime to be in Colorado later today and with the team for tomorrow’s game against Minnesota. We’ll see what he will provide heading down the stretch.

What do you think of the move Avs fans? Let us know in the comments below!