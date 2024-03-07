Avalanche deal Jeremy Hanzel for Yakov Trenin

The Colorado Avalanche have their 4C set.

The Avs announced a trade from the Nashville Predators for Yakov Trenin and the rights for Graham Saward. Going to the Music City is Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 third-round pick, with the first of the two having just been signed to an ELC earlier today.

We have acquired forward Yakov Trenin and the rights to Graham Sward from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 third-round draft pick. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 7, 2024

We have signed defenseman Jeremy Hanzel to a three-year entry-level contract ✍️ #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MZabZ2FHrR — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 7, 2024

Trenin can play both on the wing and in the center, and Jared Bednar will likely want him playing center on the fourth line. The Russian forward has 10 goals and four assists for 14 points this season in 60 games. In his career, he has 46 goals and 33 assists in 283 career games, having spent his entire career so far in Nashville with a cap hit of $1.7M. He is a UFA at the end of the season.

With Chris Wagner injured with an upper-body issue after the game against the Detroit Red Wings, this move makes sense to fill his spot in the lineup and is an upgrade on him, Frederik Olofsson, Ben Meyers, and others.

Yakov Trenin, acquired by COL, is a physical forechecking two-way winger who kills penalties. On top of his excellent defensive impact he can also chip in offensively off extended possessions. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/G2MxVQ5bRa — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2024

Trenin can play both on the wing and in the center but has spent most of his career on the wing. With the wingers already being pretty full for the Avalanche, don’t be shocked if Trenin does end up playing in the center in the bottom six. He really helps the depth of the Avalanche even more, making them an even bigger threat when April rolls around.

Also, a part of the deal is unsigned prospect Graham Sward from the Preds. Sward was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, a left-shot defenseman who plays in the WHL with the Wenatchee Wild. He is having a career year in the league, with 15 goals and 58 assists in 58 games, totaling 73 points.

A seven-game scoring streak for Sward puts us in a 4-3 lead, our first of the night! #RestoreTheRoarWHLstyle pic.twitter.com/uo8gtrpGQj — Wenatchee Wild (@WHLwild_) February 29, 2024

Going the other way is a big prospect, Hanzel who had just signed an entry-level contract just hours before being dealt. The contract signing was likely to increase his value and did just so by bringing in Trenin. Plus, they get an additional defensive prospect in return who is similarly having a great year in the WHL.

