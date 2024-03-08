Open Thread: Trade Deadline Day 2024

The day has finally come.

No, not when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin. But a crucial day to get teams to the playoffs ends today.

The NHL Trade Deadline shuts today at 3:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. MT) for teams to make any final moves to improve their squads, cash out on high-value players, or decide to take their chance in a rebuild. Lots of moves have already been made across the league, but more could be done.

The Colorado Avalanche have been busy leading up to this day. On Wednesday, they acquired Sean Walker and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Johansen and a 2025 first-round pick. In turn, the Avs traded away Bowen Byram for Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres.

After beating the Detroit Red Wings in a dominant 7-2 win with none of those players and more in the lineup, the team announced an additional move to bring in Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild for a 2026 third-round pick.

Finally, one last move was made with the exchange of Jeremy Hanzel with his newly-signed Entry-Level Contract and a 2025 third-round pick to the Nashville Predators for Yakov Trenin and the rights to Graham Sward.

With the moves Colorado has made, plus the addition of Nikolai Kovalenko in the coming days or week, the Avs will have around $1.2M left to work with before the deadline runs out. General Manager Chris MacFarland said they would continue to look around and see if they could find any other moves which fit the team and have done so leading up to the 1:00 p.m. cutoff.

With several names still out there - connected to the Avalanche and not - we are still bound to see a move or two across the league before the phone lines fall silent.

Follow along with the drama down to the wire in the comments below!