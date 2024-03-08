Preview: Avalanche ready to roll against Wild after busy deadline week

Is this the most anticipated game day of the regular season? I think yes.

The Colorado Avalanche are back in action tonight, facing the Minnesota Wild. The Avs roster is going to look very different compared to Wednesday night, as they prepare to welcome four new Avs to the lineup: Center Casey Mittelstadt, Defenseman Sean Walker, Center? Yakov Trenin, and former Minnesota Wild Winger Brandon Duhaime.

It’s a massive improvement over the roster Colorado iced in the 5-0 shutout win over Chicago on Monday, but they still have to put all the puzzle pieces together, which could result in some hiccups. Regardless, tonight is the most exciting gameday since the season opener in Los Angeles in October, and a night Avs fans should be excited for.

Let’s dig into the matchup, shall we?

Colorado Avalanche:

As mentioned previously, the Avalanche are adding a bunch of new additions all over the lineup tonight. All of the new guys were accounted for at morning skate, and appear ready to slot in.

On top of that, there’s a good chance Valeri Nichushkin makes his long awaited return to the lineup after a stint in the NHL Player’s Assistance Program. His return alone will provide a significant boost to the Avs, as they’re a staggering 26-11-3 with him in the lineup this season, and 13-9-2 without him. He’s going to help big time.

He’ll skate on the 2nd line tonight with Jonathan Drouin and Casey Mittelstadt, according to Head Coach Jared Bednar.

The bad news however, Logan O’Connor, Zach Parise, and Justus Annunen weren’t present at AM skate. O’Connor continues to battle a nagging lower-body injury, and won’t be an option tonight. Parise appeared to avoid a serious knee injury Wednesday after Ross Colton fell into his leg, and is day-to-day. He returned to the game Wednesday, but with the rich winger depth Colorado finds themselves in, Colorado can play things safe.

#GoAvsGo Lineup (03/08)



Nichushkin, Mittelstadt, Walker, Trenin and Duhaime will all play Friday.



Zach Parise is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. — Daily Faceoff - Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) March 8, 2024

Annunen is sick, which explains his absence.

Alexandar Georgiev will draw another start between the pipes tonight. After a shaky first period against the Detroit Red Wings, he was excellent, turning aside 27/29 shots en route to a .931 SV%. We’ve seen some solid starts out of him recently followed by an Annunen start, so this is Georgiev’s opportunity to string together strong performances.

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Andrew Cogliano (11)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Yakov Trenin (15) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Emergency Goalie?

Minnesota Wild:

The Wild come into this game in a very different position compared to the Avalanche. They’re in a conservative selling mode, trading Duhaime to Colorado for a 2026 3rd round pick yesterday, and trading Patrick Maroon to the Boston Bruins this morning. Sitting 7 points out of the final wild card spot in the western conference, their playoff hopes are slim.

The club is preparing for the intensifying dead cap hits of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in 2021 this summer, so they’re going to be in a tough spot for the next couple of seasons. They still have a serviceable roster to cause problems if taken lightly, so Colorado has to bring it to this club-in-influx.

Additionally, the Wild come into this contest on the second night of a back-to-back. They took down the plummeting Arizona Coyotes in Mullett Arena by a final score of 5-2, two of which were empty net tallies.

Marc-Andre Fleury started that contest, so expect Filip Gustavsson to start between the pipes for Minnesota tonight. He has a 17-15-3 record on the season with a .892 SV% and a 3.30 GAA.

Projected Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov (97) - Joel Eriksson Ek (14) - Matt Boldy (12)

Mats Zuccarello (36) - Marco Rossi (23) - Ryan Hartman (38)

Adam Beckman (11) - Connor Dewar (26) - Frederick Gaudreau (89)

Mason Shaw (15) - Jake Lucchini (27) - Vinni Lettieri (10)

Jonas Brodin (25) - Brock Faber (7)

Dakota Mermis (6) - Jon Merrill (4)

Declan Chisholm (47) - Zach Bogosian (24)

Filip Gustavsson (32)

Marc-Andre Fleury (29)