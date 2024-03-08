Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (7:00 p.m.)

Is this the most anticipated game day of the regular season? I think yes.

The Colorado Avalanche are back in action tonight, facing the Minnesota Wild. The Avs roster is going to look very different compared to Wednesday night, as they prepare to welcome four new Avs to the lineup: Center Casey Mittelstadt, Defenseman Sean Walker, Center? Yakov Trenin, and former Minnesota Wild Winger Brandon Duhaime.

It’s a massive improvement over the roster Colorado iced in the 5-0 shutout win over Chicago on Monday, but they still have to put all the puzzle pieces together, which could result in some hiccups. Regardless, tonight is the most exciting game day since the season opener in Los Angeles in October, and a night Avs fans should be excited for.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Andrew Cogliano (11)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Yakov Trenin (15) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Minnesota Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov (97) - Joel Eriksson Ek (14) - Matt Boldy (12)

Mats Zuccarello (36) - Marco Rossi (23) - Ryan Hartman (38)

Adam Beckman (11) - Connor Dewar (26) - Frederick Gaudreau (89)

Mason Shaw (15) - Jake Lucchini (27) - Vinni Lettieri (10)

Jonas Brodin (25) - Brock Faber (7)

Dakota Mermis (6) - Jon Merrill (4)

Declan Chisholm (47) - Zach Bogosian (24)

Filip Gustavsson (32)

