Assessing the trade deadline, options for the Avalanche lineup

Finally, the NHL Trade Deadline has come to a close. For once, we can catch up and be on top of things.

The Colorado Avalanche were very busy this time around, compared to their only main move last season being a trade for Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals. This time, the Avs made five splashes before the Friday 1:00 p.m. MT deadline.

To quickly go over them once more: the first move was at the beginning of the month when Kurtis MacDermid was dealt to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick and the rights to Zakhar Bardakov.

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired F Kurtis MacDermid via trade with the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and forward Zakhar Bardakov.



Full Details: https://t.co/lmzG6SXXvu pic.twitter.com/9uNdQmE45U — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 1, 2024

Ryan Johansen and a 2025 first-round pick were then sent to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Sean Walker and a 2026 fifth-round pick. This move kicked off everything for the Avalanche.

We have acquired defenseman Sean Walker and a fifth-round draft pick in 2026 from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Ryan Johansen and a first-round selection in 2025. pic.twitter.com/0kZVJNBNIh — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 6, 2024

Following just moments later, the Avs moved Bowen Byram to the Buffalo Sabres for Casey Mittelstadt in a one-for-one move.

We have acquired forward Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram. pic.twitter.com/j39zOkwbNl — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 6, 2024

The next day after the Avs destroyed the Detroit Red Wings, they still were not done. Next up was a move for Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild, in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick.

We have acquired forward Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/MPZoAVGdUQ — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 7, 2024

Finally, just an hour or so after the Duhaime trade, the Avs made another splash moving for Yakov Trenin and the rights to Graham Sward from the Nashville Predators. Heading to the Music City would be Jeremy Hanzel, fresh-signed with an ELC and a 2025 third-round pick.

We have acquired forward Yakov Trenin and the rights to Graham Sward from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 third-round draft pick. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 7, 2024

With all the moves and lineups turned over in 48 hours, this team will look very, very different. We already saw a glimpse of it last game against the Minnesota Wild, but what will the future hold with more players possibly returning from injury and beyond?

Here is a look at what the Colorado Avalanche’s lineup was last night against the Wild:

But, mind you this was without the likes of Zach Parise, Logan O’Connor, Nikolai Kovalenko, and Gabriel Landeskog. Hence, this team could look very, very different once playoff hockey begins in just over a month.

Here’s a look at a theoretical lineup for the Avs, if everything works out to perfection for them.

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Ross Colton (20) - Miles Wood (28)

Zach Parise (9) - Yakov Trenin (15) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Extra Forwards: Brandon Duhaime (12), Nikolai Kovalenko, Andrew Cogliano (11), Joel Kiviranta (94), Chris Wagner (14), Frederik Olofsson (22)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (2)

Extra Defenders: Caleb Jones (82), Sam Malinski (70), Brad Hunt (17)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Justus Annunen (60)

Extra Goaltenders: Ivan Prosvetov (50), Arvid Holm (31)

The forward depth of this team is insane now. It was hard just coming up with who could and couldn’t come into the lineup! But several options for the team are good, who has needed reinforcements to help in the playoffs - just reference back to their 2022 Stanley Cup Championship.

Sam Girard was knocked out due to a broken sternum against the St. Louis Blues. Darcy Kuemper was pulled from two playoff series thanks to issues with his eye after it was poked in the first round by Ryan Johansen, funnily enough with the Nashville Predators at the time. Finally, Nazem Kadri missed a good chunk down the stretch with his broken thumb thanks to a hit from Evander Kane on the Edmonton Oilers.

Evander Kane gets a five-minute major penalty for this hit on Nazem Kadri pic.twitter.com/wycyNWdDbc — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 5, 2022

Who replaced those three in the lineup? Key players who were in the reserves and made their moment count: Jack Johnson, Pavel Francouz, and Alex Newhook. While only one of these three is left with Colorado today, it is just an example of how key some players can be down the stretch.

Several of the forwards in particular can be interchanged. With question marks still surrounding Gabriel Landeskog and his recovery, several wingers can come in in his place. The same goes for the likes of Logan O’Connor, out with a lower-body injury at the moment, and anything else which may pop up.

Asked MacFarland about what is known about Gabriel Landeskog's progress and he said there's a lot of unknowns, this is uncharted water for both sides, but that he seems to be progressing well. — Ryan Boulding (@rboulding) March 7, 2024

The defense is the same, as we’ve seen both Caleb Jones and Sam Malinski fill in nicely, with the latter of the two possibly vying for a spot on the NHL roster next season. He could get a chance to prove it if a usual defenseman out of a strong six-man group goes down.

Finally, there is no doubt Colorado will be rolling with Alexandar Georgiev. The biggest question comes to whether or not he can steal a win or two, make big saves to keep his team in the game, and if he will have his support both in front of him and behind him. The Avs ended up not going for a backup netminder and will roll with one of Justus Annunen and Ivan Prosvetov.

This team is very different than what it was earlier this week. They got better, and have built for a Stanley Cup run now. It’s just a matter of what they do with it, and how they go about it.

How do you see the Avalanche roster fitting in for the rest of the season and postseason? Let us know in the comments below!