The “what-ifs” of the 2023-2024 Colorado Avalanche season

While the season isn’t officially over yet, the standings for the Colorado Avalanche seem all but set. Unless something drastic happens, they are on track to finish second in the Central Division and miss out on a fourth straight division title. They are currently five points behind the Dallas Stars for first, and missed out on several chances - including their 7-4 loss against them to wrap up the regular season series on Sunday night.

It would set up a likely matchup with the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It could’ve been very different if things lined up differently for the Avs throughout the season. So, what if the results were different? Let’s go over some of these lost chances.

Season sweep by the Winnipeg Jets

As of the publishing of this article, the Jets have swept the Avalanche this season 3-0. Winnipeg had their number all season long, which isn’t good considering this is a likely first-round matchup.

However, do take into consideration the Avs were a very different team earlier this season. Hence, this Saturday’s game at home against the Jets is a closer comparison of what we should expect. Regardless, those are six lost points against a division rival.

Last-minute blunder against the Nashville Predators

In November, the Avs held a 3-2 lead late in Smashville. They gave up a game-tying goal in the final minute. Okay, that’s fine, no problem, Colorado will just take this game to overtime. Nope, instead then-Predator Yakov Trenin scored the winner just seconds later to steal all two points.

While it is just one game, there are several individual games which make this list and ultimately end up making a big difference at the season’s end.

0-3 West Coast road trip in November/December

Three losses against teams on the West Coast weren’t a surprise a few years ago against good teams. But, all three losses against the Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings were far from ideal at the end of November and beginning of December.

The Avs did get two points with games going beyond regulation in Arizona and Anaheim but lost out on their opportunity to get four additional points. It’s just the first time we’ll see the Yotes on this list, don’t you worry.

1-5 East Coast road trip after All-Star Break

Speaking of more road trip issues, perhaps the biggest turning point of the season was the longest road trip of the year. The Avs went out East after the All-Star Break and only won one of the six games.

At the time, Colorado was comfortably in the lead of the Central Division. But, they collapsed down the standings and put them where they are now. The team couldn’t score and struggled on defense as well. Overall, this road trip - alongside the entire road record for that matter - could be pointed to for Colorado missing out on the top of the division.

Losses to Blackhawks, multiple losses to Coyotes

Once again, here’s to the Coyotes. They would beat the Avs again at Mullett Arena, a place Colorado just can’t seem to quite get a grasp of. Perhaps they don’t need to worry about it anymore, with the Yotes looking like they’re moving to Salt Lake City, a huge league story in itself.

BREAKING: Sources tell @DailyFaceoff- NHL, Arizona Coyotes & Smith Entertain. Grp have made significant progress on the framework of an agreement to relocate #Yotes to Salt Lake City, Utah.#NHL memo updated Governors today.



NOT done. Many layers and lawyers. Much work to do. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 10, 2024

And finally, for the second straight year, the Chicago Blackhawks managed to eke out the Avs at the United Center. Colorado was lucky it didn’t matter in the end last year, but games against the Hawks such as this one are games the team should win. When they don’t they could have catastrophic consequences, which seems to be the case this season.

There are certainly other events out there which shifted the Avs season, but these are a few I could think of when this came to mind. Any others you suggest or remember? Let us know in the comments below!