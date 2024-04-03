Morning Flurries: MacKinnon named second star of March

Another month, another honor for superstar Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon. This time it is the second star of the month for March. His 27 points in 13 games played was only second to Connor McDavid in what is shaping up as a race to the finish for both the Art Ross and Hart trophies.

⭐⭐ Nathan MacKinnon ranked among the March leaders in several categories to power the @Avalanche to their seventh straight #StanleyCup Playoffs berth via a 10-2-1 month.#NHLStats: https://t.co/S9XLGAKTF4 pic.twitter.com/RH36U4ksHM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 2, 2024

A nice surprise unfolded yesterday in that Nikolai Kovalenko was spotted on the ice at Family Sports Center with fellow injured Russian forward Val Nichushkin. Both skated for about an hour as they hope to join the Avalanche lineup soon.

GOTTA SEE IT: Kovalenko In Avalanche Colors For First Time; Nichushkin Joinshttps://t.co/7yP30POghq — Colorado Hockey Now (@ColHockeyNow) April 2, 2024

Curious news about an Avalanche prospect that has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Taylor Makar had spent three seasons at UMass but is looking for a change heading into his senior year. The 23-year-old forward could have turned pro as well but looks like he wants to continue his education first.

UMass F Taylor Makar (COL pick) also hits the portal. See all updates here: https://t.co/AAqXv986g8 — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) April 2, 2024

Sad news that one of the ECHL’s newest franchises has folded effective immediately. The Newfoundland Growlers couldn’t find a buyer before the deadline and all their contracted players, including former Avalanche prospect Tyler Weiss, became free agents. The Trois-Rivières Lions with the same owner were also in the same position but they were able to find a buyer and continue their season.

Newfoundland Growlers Cease Operations https://t.co/XgHRq7zCGN — Pro Hockey Rumors (@prohockeyrumors) April 2, 2024

It was a big celebration for Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner who played in his 1000th NHL game last night. He is one of the youngest players to reach this milestone at 31 years of age.