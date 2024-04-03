Assessing possible 2024 Avs playoff opponents, Part One

April is the best and worst month for hockey fans around the globe, with the sights of the Stanley Cup Playoffs looming ever larger. For the Colorado Avalanche, it is an expectation to make the dance every year.

But, the opponents never are the same. The Avs have faced 10 different opponents in their seven-year run of postseason performances, with only repeat matchups against the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. Hence, who could they face in the first round?

St. Louis Blues (75 GP, 40-31-8, 84 pts)

Seven Games Remaining: @ Predators, @ Sharks, @ Ducks, vs. Blackhawks, vs. Hurricanes, vs. Kraken, @ Stars

One of the possible opponents for the Avs is another repeat one. But, the Blues would need to get some more wins under their belt and get some help around them. Plus, they would likely be the second wild-card team. It means Colorado would need to win the Western Conference to face them since they are six points behind the Nashville Predators who occupy the first wild-card spot.

Colorado took the season series 3-1 over St. Louis, but their one loss against the Blues was an ugly one - an 8-2 loss on home ice in November. These two faced off in 2021 with the Avs sweeping the Blues 4-0 in the first round. While it would take a lot for these two to face off, it’s certainly a possibility with Colorado looking for a similar result they had in ‘21.

Los Angeles Kings (74 GP, 38-25-11, 87 pts)

Eight Games Remaining: vs. Kraken, @ Sharks, vs. Canucks, @ Ducks, vs. Flames, vs. Ducks, vs. Wild, vs. Blackhawks

The opponent Colorado opened their season with could just end up being who they face in the first round. LA is in the final wild-card spot after dropping out of the top three in the Pacific Division and would face the Avs if they win the Western Conference.

Colorado won the season series 2-1 against LA, with the only loss against them coming in the second half of a back-to-back where they played well, but lost steam in the final frame. This is arguably the best matchup for the Avs in the first round based on performances and the disparity of the Kings' roster.

Nashville Predators (75 GP, 43-28-4, 90 pts)

Seven Games Remaining: vs. Blues, @ Isles, @ Devils, vs. Jets, @ Blackhawks, vs. Blue Jackets, @ Penguins

Nashville holds the first wild card spot at the moment with 90 points and has surged up to the standings to get to where they are now. They have gone 16-1-3 in their last 21 games, but their last three losses haven’t been good ones. Including a loss against the Avs on Saturday, they’ve been outscored 18-4 in their last three games.

Could they be hitting their peak at the wrong time? Their benefit of playing Colorado is they took the season series 2-1 and with their recent hot streak, could be a plausible first-round matchup, and a possible playoff upset. They’ll be looking for a different result than what they faced in 2022.

Vegas Golden Knights (75 GP, 42-25-8, 92 pts)

Seven Games Remaining: @ Coyotes, @ Canucks, @ Oilers, vs. Wild, vs. Avalanche, vs. Blackhawks, vs. Ducks

Perhaps the toughest possible opponent for Colorado to face is Vegas. Don’t let the standings fool you, their third-place standing in the Pacific Division could still be threatened and fall back into the wild card spots. With players like Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl still looking to enter the lineup by the time the playoffs start, they will be a threat for a repeat Stanley Cup run.

Plus, they still have a couple of big games coming up - including one against the Avs in their final four-game home stand. They are 1-1, with each team's respective win over the other being a shutout. Each game is important for them from here on out, whether or not they do face Colorado or not is yet to be determined.

Winnipeg Jets (75 GP, 45-24-6, 96 pts)

Seven Games Remaining: vs. Flames, @ Wild, @ Predators, @ Stars, @ Avalanche, vs. Kraken, vs. Canucks

Winnipeg’s fall from the top of the Central Division has not been graceful, as they are now solidly in third in the division. It looks more likely they’ll finish there with their recent stretch, having lost seven of their last 10 games. They’ll need a lot of help to get back to the top two of the division, currently four points behind the Avs for second and seven for first.

One of the only things on Winnipeg’s side is they have won both games against Colorado this season, and are looking for the season sweep in a big game in Denver later this month. Should these two meet in the playoffs (it is the current playoff matchup at the moment), it would be the first Canadian team the Avs have faced since the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final in 2022.

Dallas Stars (75 GP, 47-19-9, 103 pts)

Seven Games Remaining: vs. Oilers, @ Blackhawks, @ Avalanche, vs. Sabres, vs. Jets, vs. Kraken, vs. Blues

The current Central Division leader would only face the Avalanche if the Jets somehow finished ahead of both the Stars and Avs and won the division. Nonetheless, it is not out of the realm of possibilities and these two teams could very easily be a second-round matchup.

Despite having the division lead, they have not played well against Colorado. The Avs will be looking for the season sweep on Sunday night currently up 3-0 on the season. Hence, if the Stars fall, they might not be looking forward to this possible matchup.

Who would you like to face in the first round? Who is Colorado most likely to face in the opening round? Let us know in the comments below!