Avalanche extend Chris Wagner for one year

As the calendar flips to spring the Colorado Avalanche continue chipping away at shoring up depth contracts for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Depth center Chris Wagner has been a solid call-up contributor this season in his 10 games with the Avalanche this season scoring a goal and an assist. He has now earned a one year extension to likely continue that role into next season.

It is good the Avalanche are getting proactive tying up a few loose ends on players they want to see return before tackling the bigger contracts this summer. A mild surprise with this contract getting signed so early is that it’s still a two-way deal, worth the league minimum $775k at the NHL level and $400k in the minors. This is nearly identical to the contract Wagner has with the Avalanche this season. One theory on the timing with this deal is with the extra year now it would be easier to pass him through waivers to get Wagner back to the Colorado Eagles this season where he has been a valuable player scoring eight points in 17 games.