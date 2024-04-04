Preview: Marching on to Minnesota

Colorado Avalanche: 47-22-6 The Opponent: Minnesota Wild (36-29-9) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSWI, BSN, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM

The second game of the road trip for the Colorado Avalanche comes up tonight against the Minnesota Wild. This game is also the first of a back-to-back for the Avs, who head to Canada to play the Edmonton Oilers.

Colorado will play the Wild twice this week, with this being the first. Then, the Avs will host them at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Can they get it started on the right foot with a win tonight?

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs are desperate for a win, having lost away to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. by a score of 4-1. It wasn’t a very good game, where everybody just struggled to show up and perform.

They need a win more than ever, mostly to try and keep in touch with the Dallas Stars at the top of the division. A win tonight would pull them three points behind the Stars for the top of the division.

We will see Justus Anunen once again, looking for a rebound game and giving Alexandar Georgiev almost an entire week of rest. Will the goaltending tandem get off to a hot start to the weekend in the most important of times?

Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Chris Wagner (14) - Jean-Luc Foudy (93)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Minnesota Wild

The Wild come off a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Seven different players recorded a point in the win, to keep Minny in the playoff race.

But, they are still a good ways away from the second wild-card spot. They are eight points behind the Los Angeles Kings with only 81 points and need everything they can get to make the big dance.

Hence, this game - just like every single one at this point - will be an all-in performance by the Wild. Will Marc-Andre Fleury lead the way from the crease to get Minnesota their second straight game - and get revenge for this prank?

This is Marc-Andre Fleury’s vehicle. We can neither confirm nor deny that this is Brandon Duhaime’s……doing.#PrankWars #COLvsMIN #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/1Zdyj0VZQ5 — Conor McGahey (@ConorMcGahey) April 4, 2024

Projected Lines

Kirill Kapriozov (97) - Joel Eriksson Ek (14) - Matt Boldy (12)

Marcus Johansson (90) - Marco Rossi (23) - Mats Zuccarello (36)

Adam Beckman (11) - Marat Khusnutdinov (22) - Frederick Gaudreau (89)

Mason Shaw (15) - Jake Lucchini (27) - Vinni Lettieri (10)

Jacob Middleton (5) - Brock Faber (7)

Jonas Brodin (25) - Zach Bogosian (24)

Jon Merrill (4) - Declan Chisholm (47)

Goaltenders

As mentioned earlier, we will Annunen versus Fleury in their respective creases.