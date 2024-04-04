Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 47-22-6 The Opponent: Minnesota Wild (36-29-9) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSWI, BSN, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM

The second game of the road trip for the Colorado Avalanche comes up tonight against the Minnesota Wild. This game is also the first of a back-to-back for the Avs, who head to Canada to play the Edmonton Oilers.

Colorado will play the Wild twice this week, with this being the first. Then, the Avs will host them at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Can they get it started on the right foot with a win tonight?

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Chris Wagner (14) - Jean-Luc Foudy (93)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Justus Annunen (60)

Projected Lines

Kirill Kapriozov (97) - Joel Eriksson Ek (14) - Matt Boldy (12)

Marcus Johansson (90) - Marco Rossi (23) - Mats Zuccarello (36)

Adam Beckman (11) - Marat Khusnutdinov (22) - Frederick Gaudreau (89)

Mason Shaw (15) - Jake Lucchini (27) - Vinni Lettieri (10)

Jacob Middleton (5) - Brock Faber (7)

Jonas Brodin (25) - Zach Bogosian (24)

Jon Merrill (4) - Declan Chisholm (47)

Marc-Andre Fleury (29)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!