Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers (7:00 p.m. MT)

As the regular season winds down there’s still a reason to find intrigue in this meeting between the Edmonton Oilers and the visiting Colorado Avalanche. In what could potentially be a playoff meeting down the road, it’s always a chess match and the Avalanche still face this team twice before the post season.

Also of great interest is the Art Ross and Hart Trophy race. Nathan MacKinnon enters this meeting with 130 points, three behind Nikita Kucherov and four ahead of Connor McDavid. MacKinnon’s teammates could do him a great favor by holding the Oilers star forward off the board.

Colorado Avalanche

As this is the second half of a back-to-back so the Avalanche won’t hold a morning skate and any lineup details won’t be shared ahead of the game. The expectation is both Val Nichushkin and Yakov Trenin will draw back in after minor injury absences. This looks to be pretty much a healthy lineup for the Avalanche and they could use it going into a tough matchup.

Projected Lineup

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Val Nichushkin (13) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Brandon Duhaime (12)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73) - Zach Parise (9)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

