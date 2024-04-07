Recap: Avalanche lose 7-4 to Stars and grip on division title

Following the frustrating loss in Edmonton, the Colorado Avalanche had an opportunity to turn the page against the Dallas Stars and another furious comeback looked possible again until they were thrawrted and had to settle for a disappointing 7-4 loss.

The Game

This important Central Division match got off to a good start for the home team as just two minutes after the puck dropped Sean Walker floated a shot from the blueline which fooled Stars netminder Jake Oettinger to give the Avalanche an early lead. Which was needed after Dallas put up 10 shots on goal after that score but Alexandar Georgiev was up to the task.

It appeared that the Avalanche were going to get out of the period ahead but the Stars scored two quick goals to grab the lead themselves. First it was the requisite Matt Duchene goal at 17:11 after Georgiev was a little too aggressive and then another as Jamie Benn was uncovered in the slot just two minutes later and found the back of the net as well.

After two power plays to start the second period the Avalanche finally cashed in on the man advantage to tie the game at deuces. Artturi Lehkonen took a pass from Nathan MacKinnon and one-timed it through the pads of Oettinger at 4:38.

Unfortunately the momentum shifted all Dallas’ way after the tie as they scored three straight power play goals in the span of about five minutes from Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment. The Avalanche would get a little life back with a goal to close out the period at 19:15 from Brandon Duhaime after outmuscling the defender at the net front. However, the Stars still had a healthy 5-3 lead after 40 minutes of play.

To start the third Colorado came out of the gate with some purpose and finally got the dam to break at 10:15 when Jonathan Drouin executed a great tip play goal to bring the Avalanche within one score again. Another comeback felt possible as Dallas iced the puck three straight times and fatigue was catching up.

It only took one offensive zone faceoff for Dallas to find paydirt on a defensive scramble and a puck Georgiev couldn’t smother. Wyatt Johnston got to the loose puck first and Dallas had a two goal lead again at 15:12.

Soon after the Avalanche pulled Georgiev for the extra attacker but even with over three minutes of the advantage their setup just looked like one of their sad power plays with two guys up high instead. Needless to say Colorado didn’t score again and Dallas finally hit the empty net from Seguin again with eight seconds to go to arrive at the 7-4 Stars final.

Takeaways

This was a must-win to keep the Central Division title within reach. The Avalanche aren’t mathematically out of it yet but with Dallas now holding a five point lead and four games to go might have sealed the title for them. And, frankly, that’s ok. The Avalanche should at least have home ice in the first round and would over several other possible opponents down the road. A little adversity wouldn’t be the worst thing for this group either.

Again, the defending in front of Georgiev was suspect at times, particularly on the penalty kill this evening but outside of the first period it didn’t look like a big game performance from him either. It is tough to separate the two factors as they often go hand in hand. It’s telling that Georgiev got this game in the first place as that’s Jared Bednar’s choice when it really matters, and very much likely will in the postseason.

The infusion of youth and skill on this Stars team has clearly enabled them to take a step forward. At 20-years old Johnston is one of Dallas’ best players and he was a 23rd overall pick who jumped straight on the team from the OHL. Logan Stankoven has also stuck on the roster after his first recall months ago. When the Avalanche replaced the injured Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood in the lineup tonight with Chris Wagner and Joel Kiviranta it’s tough not to wonder when it will be Colorado’s turn to add youth before they end up as one of the oldest rosters in the NHL in the coming years.

Bednar - "We did some dumb stuff today...it felt like we were more competitive on the offensive side of things than we were on the defensive side of things. It can't be that way."



Called Dallas "a wagon." — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) April 8, 2024

Upcoming

One more meeting with the Minnesota Wild at home on Tuesday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. MT. This game will also be nationally televised on ESPN.