Preview: Central Division on the line against the Stars

Colorado Avalanche: 48-23-6 The Opponent: Dallas Stars (48-20-9) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: Defending Big D

Sunday night showdown for most all of the marbles in the Central Division.

Tonight, it is the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Dallas Stars for the final time this season. The Avs are going for the season sweep, having gone 3-0 so far this season against Dallas.

One point separates these teams for first place in the Central Division. Hence, tonight’s game just might decide who ends up winning the division.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs are in need of a win, after being outworked in a 6-2 loss away to the Edmonton Oilers. It wasn’t a pretty game, but was to be expected on the second leg of a back-to-back with the first game being a win against the Minnesota Wild.

Lots of eyes will be on Alexandar Georgiev after a disappointing outing in Edmonton, with questions arising from the fanbase if he really is the goaltender going forward. Spoiler alert, he will be unless something drastic happens out of his control.

Regardless, he will need the help of the team around with. With Mikko Rantanen likely not playing thanks to Chris Wagner being called up, they have a lot to play through in his absence to get the win.

“He did travel home with the team and it doesn't appear as if this is the worst case scenario…. We’ll hear what the Avalanche have to say, but the preliminary news is: it's not as bad as it could have been.” @FriedgeHNIC on Mikko Rantanen https://t.co/v1v5DJofyI — Meghan Angley (@megangley) April 7, 2024

Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Chris Wagner (14) - Yakov Trenin (73)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Dallas Stars

Dallas is in a very precarious situation. They come into this game only one point ahead of the Avs in the division, but it could’ve and should’ve been more, after falling yesterday 3-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks, snapping an eight-game win streak.

Hence, this is a huge opportunity for the Avs and a dismal result for the Stars who had the opportunity to pull away with their game in hand over Colorado. Now, they are looking to avoid the season sweep and keep their place atop the division.

On the second leg of this back-to-back as well, they could take some time to get their legs under them. Will their five 60-point players, led by Jason Robertson, extend their advantage over the Avs with a win tonight?

Projected Lines

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Mason Marchment (27) - Matt Duchene (95) - Tyler Seguin (91)

Jamie Benn (14) - Wyatt Johnston (53) - Logan Stankoven (11)

Radek Faksa (12) - Sam Steel (18) - Craig Smith (15)

Thomas Harley (55) - Miro Hiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) - Chris Tanev (3)

Ryan Suter (20) - Nils Lundkvist (5)

Goaltenders

With Scott Wedgewood playing yesterday in Chicago, we will see Jake Oettinger against Colorado. For the Avs, we should see the aforementioned Georgiev looking for a rebound game in the biggest matchup of the year.