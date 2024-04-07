Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 48-23-6 The Opponent: Dallas Stars (48-20-9) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: Defending Big D

Sunday night showdown for most all of the marbles in the Central Division.

Tonight, it is the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Dallas Stars for the final time this season. The Avs are going for the season sweep, having gone 3-0 so far this season against Dallas.

One point separates these teams for first place in the Central Division. Hence, tonight’s game just might decide who ends up winning the division.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Chris Wagner (14) - Yakov Trenin (73)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Dallas Stars Projected Lines

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Mason Marchment (27) - Matt Duchene (95) - Tyler Seguin (91)

Jamie Benn (14) - Wyatt Johnston (53) - Logan Stankoven (11)

Radek Faksa (12) - Sam Steel (18) - Craig Smith (15)

Thomas Harley (55) - Miro Hiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) - Chris Tanev (3)

Ryan Suter (20) - Nils Lundkvist (5)

Jake Oettinger (29)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!