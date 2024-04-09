Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (7:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: (48-24-6) The Opponent: Minnesota Wild (37-31-9) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Hockey Wilderness

April Fools Day has since passed, but that hasn’t stopped former teammates Brandon Duhaime and Marc-Andre Fleury from celebrating well into the month. It’s all fun and games between games, but when Minnesota and Colorado square off tonight at Ball Arena, the Avalanche will have some business to tidy up. Colorado can sweep the season series against their pseudo-division rival and maintain second in the Central Divison. Conversely, the Wild won’t make the playoffs but can play spoiler to the Avalanche. Something they’ve been known for in years past.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are inside a window that has handed fans some unrest. Their performance against Dallas earlier in the week was abysmal, especially on the defensive side of things. Anytime that happens, it’s natural for fans to place blame, but I am not worried. I’m not worried about Colorado’s defensive acumen, nor am I concerned about Georgiev or Annunen coming to play. It’s late in the season; they are human beings and likely looking ahead to the postseason.

The Avalanche can offer fans a little reassurance with a solid performance against the Wild this evening, but let’s be honest. We are all waiting for the playoffs. The real significance of these last four contests comes in the form of matchups. That said, those are really out of Colorado’s control as well. It remains to be seen how the Western Wild Card race will sort out, so there’s not much to manage outside of staying in second place in the Central. So winning is the goal, just like every other night.

Let’s watch MacKinnon tonight, as he’s known to go off against the Wild. The same goes for Mikko Rantanen, who I hope will return tonight. I know it’s tempting to shut him down until the playoffs, but I don’t want Mikko to lose a step heading into round one. Mikko is listed as OUT tonight but did skate this morning and went with the PP1 unit. I guess we shall see.

Projected Lineup:

Jonathan Drouin (27) — Nathan MacKinnon (29) — Arturri Lehkonen (62) — Mikko Rantanen (96)

Zach Parise (9) — Casey Mittelstadt (37) — Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Brandon Duhaime (12) Miles Wood (28) — Ross Colton (20) — Yakov Trenin (73)

Andrew Cogliano (11) — Chris Wagner (14) — Joel Kivirant (94)

Devon Toews (7) — Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) — Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) — Sean Walker (26)

Note: Jared Bednar confirmed that Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood will be out for tonight’s contest.

#GoAvsGo coach Bednar confirmed yesterday that Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood are out vs #mnwild — Colleen Flynn (@THNFlynn) April 9, 2024

